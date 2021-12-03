Angry Elephant Caught On Camera Attacking Safari Vehicle In South Africa | WATCH

Bone-chilling footage has emerged on social media showing an elephant crushing the front portion of a safari vehicle with its tusks, forcing the visitors, including the travel guides, to jump out and run.

The tragic incident occurred at South Africa's Selati Game Reserve when a team of school students, along with senior guides, went to explore the wildlife at the edge of Kruger National Park. The footage shows that the wild creatures came near the 11-seater truck and destroyed it completely in a matter of seconds.

Too much intrusion will take your life in Wilderness. However, wild animals keeps on forgiving us since long.#responsible_tourism specially wildlife tourism should be educational rather recreational.

हांथी के इतना घुसा नही जाता 🙏 watch second video too pic.twitter.com/AOKGZ2BAjB — WildLense® Eco Foundation 🇮🇳 (@WildLense_India) November 30, 2021

Vehicle destroyed as visitors run to safety

In the video, a person who is on the second vehicle is heard calling out, "Get out, get out!" as the terrified group tries to come out of the truck.

According to a report published by Metro, elephants show this kind of behaviour only when they are looking to mate. in the video when the trainee group gets too close to the breeding herd, the pachyderm turns aggressive. Elephants, during their mating season, become sexually aggressive and hostile towards humans as their testosterone levels can increase by up to 60 times.

Eco Training issued a statement saying that an elephant bull, who was with the breeding herd, attacked the tourist vehicle. The elephant grew more aggressive when the group moved forward. The front portion of the vehicle was completely destroyed, and the angry elephant displaced it off the road. However, no casualties were reported and the students were safely taken back to their camp, where they were provided counselling. The vehicle was destroyed to a great extent, but a staff member later recovered it.

(Image: @WildLenseindia/Twitter)