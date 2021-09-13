Armed Men Attack Moroccan Drivers In Mali; 2 Killed And One Injured

Armed men killed two Moroccan truck drivers and injured another in Didieni commune, 300 kilometres from Bamako, according to Moroccan state news agency MAP. The truck drivers were moving supplies towards Bamako when they were ambushed by a group of armed men lurking behind trees on the side of the road on Saturday afternoon, according to the agency.

On Sunday, witnesses told the Moroccan news agency that members of the armed group were "hiding amid the trees on the side of the road," and that they "were wearing bulletproof vests and carried weapons." They were also carrying wireless communication equipment and they departed the area without snatching anything from the victims.

Malian authorities investigating incident

The Moroccan embassy in Bamako is in contact with the two nations' responsible authorities, as well as families of Moroccan drivers, to follow the required procedures in such cases, including requesting that the authorities launch an investigation. Malian authorities are investigating the incident and taking the required steps.

The injured driver was sent to a local hospital for treatment, according to Xinhua. Morocco has extensive trading ties with the countries of West Africa. Hundreds of Moroccan trucks transit the Sahel route every day, passing through Mauritania and Mali, transporting products between nations in the region

The lack of security in the Sahel region has long been a source of concern for Morocco and other regional allies working to eliminate the threat posed by terrorist cells linked to ISIS and Al-Qaeda, as well as other armed groups. Many in Morocco's security establishment have called for a strong regional coalition to address the region's many security concerns, claiming that the lack of effective regional counter-terrorism cooperation leaves the entire region's security in a continual state of uncertainty and vulnerability, according to Morocco World News.

Drivers from Morocco utilise this route to move goods

Drivers from Morocco and other nations commonly utilise this route to move goods back and forth between countries in the region. Last year, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called attention to the rising security dangers in Mali and its environs. Recently, the UN Secretary-General emphasised the alarming rise in terrorism in the Sahel, particularly in Mali.

Image: @AfricaFactsZone/Twitter