As Brazil Plans Vaccine Drive For Kids, President Says His Daughter Will Not Get Jabbed

Amid the surge of new COVID-19 variant Omicron across the world, President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, stated that he will not inoculate his 11-year-old daughter against the COVID virus, further claiming that there have not been many child fatalities to support vaccination of youngsters.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, over 300 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have lost their lives in Brazil, according to a coronavirus advisory organisation in the nation. In spite of that, in Santa Catarina on Monday, the president stated that "children have not been dying in a way that justifies a vaccine” for them, the Independent reported.

These remarks of the Brazilian President come only a week before Brazil's launch of a Covid immunisation program for children aged 5 to 11. Earlier this month, the immunisation drive was approved. Bolsonaro stated that the campaign's objectives, as well as how it would be conducted, will be revealed on January 5 by the nation's health minister, Marcelo Queiroga.

'My daughter isn’t getting vaccinated': Jair Bolsonaro

"I’ve talked with Queiroga about this. On the 5th, he should publish a note about how vaccinating children should be carried out. I hope there’s no judicial interference. I hope. Because my daughter isn’t getting vaccinated, let me make that very clear," the Independent reported, citing the remarks of Bolsonaro on his daughter's vaccination.

In addition to this, the health minister, last week, had created a debate when he stated that the number of COVID fatalities among youngsters did not justify the drug's emergency approval. Furthermore, Queiroga stated that children would require a doctor's prescription to get vaccinated. However, this statement was shortly contradicted by his health secretary.

The Brazilian president, who has often questioned the COVID-19 safety protocols such as lockdowns, wearing masks, as well as vaccines, has frequently asked about the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine and has also claimed that the Pfizer COVID vaccine could turn people into crocodiles due to secondary effects.

Following Jair Bolsonaro's contentious comments, people have taken opposing positions on COVID vaccination. Despite the fact that the majority of Brazilians support vaccinations, Bolsonaro's core supporters have joined him in condemning the medicine.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Brazil has recorded 6,952 fresh COVID-19 cases, with a weekly average of 4,284 cases. As per Worldometers, over 22,246,276 individuals have been affected by the disease in Brazil since the outbreak, and more than 618,575 people have lost their lives.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)