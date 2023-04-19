As Clashes In Sudan Turn Violent, Gunmen Storm Houses Of UN Staff In Khartoum: Reports

Amid the ongoing violent clashes across Sudan, several gunmen reportedly stormed the homes of people working for the United Nations and other international organisations in the country’s capital city Khartoum on Tuesday. The development came while conflicting reports of an agreed ceasefire in the country were being reported.

While Sudan is witnessing a massive conflict between its armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum, several people are reported to be trapped across the country. Meanwhile, 11 people have reportedly lost their lives in the western region of North Darfur and dozens, including children, have sustained injuries in the last two days.

Houses of UN staff stormed

With the clashes between forces in Sudan intensified for the fourth day on Tuesday, several armed personnel raided the homes of UN and other international organisations employees in downtown Khartoum. As per a report published in CNN, the gunmen sexually assaulted women present in the house and also stole a few of their belongings. One incident of rape has also been reported.

“In Khartoum armed uniformed personnel, reportedly from RSF, are entering the residences of expats, separating men and women and taking them away,” read the report.

Meanwhile, the RSF has denied the allegations stating that it “will never assault any UN staff or employees. RSF is very mindful of respecting international law”. Following the RSF’s denial, Sudan’s Armed Forces (SAF) too denied the involvement of their troops in the crimes against humanity and alleged that the heinous crime was committed by the personnel of RSF.

Sudan clashes

The clashes in Sudan occurred after a fight for power between army units loyal to the de facto leader, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, a notorious paramilitary force commanded by Sudan's deputy leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, began.

The clashes became violent after the two leaders blamed each other for instigating the fighting and breaking temporary ceasefires.