As Unrest In Sudan Escalates, Countries Across The World Issue Advisories

The Sudanese capital of Khartoum was rocked by heavy firing on Saturday morning as tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces, also known as the paramilitary escalated. The firing could be heard in a number of areas, including central Khartoum and the neighbourhood of Bahri. Tensions between the military and the paramilitary have escalated in recent months, forcing a delay in the signing of an internationally backed deal with political parties to revive the country's democratic transition. In a statement issued Saturday morning, the RSF accused the army of attacking its forces at one of its bases in South Khartoum.

Countries across the world have issued travel advisories as the tensions escalated.

India

The Indian Embassy in Sudan has asked all Indian nationals to stay indoors. In a tweet, it said, "NOTICE TO ALL INDIANS IN VIEW OF REPORTED FIRINGS AND CLASHES, ALL INDIANS ARE ADVISED TO TAKE UTMOST PRECAUTIONS, STAY INDOORS AND STOP VENTURING OUTSIDE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT. PLEASE ALSO STAY CALM AND WAIT FOR UPDATES."

United States

US Ambassador to Sudan, John Godfrey also alarmed caution and urged the military leadership of the country to stop "fighting." He took to Twitter and said, "I just arrived late last night in Khartoum and woke up to the deeply disturbing sounds of gunfire and fighting. I am currently sheltering in place with the Embassy team, as Sudanese throughout Khartoum and elsewhere are doing."

In the same thread, he further stated, "Escalation of tensions within the military component to direct fighting is extremely dangerous. I urgently call on senior military leaders to stop the fighting."

Russia

The Russian Embassy in Khartoum also issued concerns over the "escalation of violence" and urged for negotiations RIA reported. The embassy added that the situation in Khartoum was tense however the Russian diplomats were safe.

Troika and European Union

Special Envoys and Representatives from France, Germany, Norway, the UK, the USA, and the European Union have issued a statement on heightened tensions in Sudan. "We call on Sudan’s military and civilian leaders to take active steps to reduce tensions. We urge them to hold to their commitments and engage constructively to resolve outstanding issues on security sector reform to establish a future unified, professional military accountable to a civilian government." the statement read.

It further added that "establishing a civilian-led transitional government is essential to address Sudan’s urgent political, economic, security, and humanitarian challenges, and is the key to unlocking international assistance."

United Kingdom

The UK also issued a cautionary statement and said, "We are aware of ongoing military clashes in Khartoum and other parts of the country. We are monitoring the situation closely. We advise all British Nationals in Sudan to remain indoors and follow our travel advice for further updates."