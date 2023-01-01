At Least Nine People Dead In New Year Stampede At Shopping Center In Uganda

At least nine people, including minors, have been killed in a stampede that occurred at a shopping mall in the East African country of Uganda, The Sun reported. The deadly crush took place during a New Year’s Eve event at the Freedom City Mall, which is located in the Ugandan capital of Kampala.

"The Katwe Territorial Police are investigating an incident of rash and neglect that occurred at a New Year's Eve event at the Freedom City Mall Namasuba and resulted in the deaths of nine people, including several juveniles,” Ugandan police said in a statement.

People gathered to watch fireworks

As per the police, the stampede occurred at midnight when revelers had gathered to watch fireworks. "It is alleged that the incident occurred at midnight when the event's MC encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display. After the display ended, a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others,” the statement read.

Furthermore, Uganda police confirmed that the deceased were taken to the city mortuary, and further information about the incident will be issued once available.