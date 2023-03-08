At Least Two People Killed, 16 Injured After Train Derailed Near Egypt's Cairo

At least two people were killed and 16 wounded after a train derailed near Egyptian capital Cairo on Tuesday, reported CNN citing Egypt's Health Ministry. The derailed train rammed into a train station platform in Qalyub, located in the northern part of Cairo, as per the press statement released by Egypt's Ministry of Transport.

Train derailment near Cairo in Egypt

After the collision took place, around 20 ambulances were dispatched to the site to assist the injured people and they were rushed to the hospital, reported CNN. According to the Egyptian Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir, the authorities have ordered the formation of a committee to find out the cause of the train derailment and to "identify those responsible and limit the damage". The area where the incident took place has been cordoned off by the police who have been holding back people who had perched on the nearby walls. On social media, the images have been circulated in which one can see that a crane has been used to lift a derailed train coach which looked partially crumpled.



Earlier in 2021, Egypt witnessed a similar accident where 32 people were killed and 84 others injured after two trains collided, according to government statements. At that time, more than 36 ambulances were dispatched to the incident in the Tahta district of the Upper Egypt governorate of Sohag, reported CNN. Later, it was found that the collision in 2021 took place after an unidentified person pulled an emergency brake, as per the statement by the Egypt's train authority. Notably, Egypt’s deadliest train crash was in 2002, when more than 300 people were killed after a fire broke out in an overnight train journeying from Cairo to southern Egypt.