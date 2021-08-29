Baghdad Conference: Middle East Leaders, French President Macron Discuss ISIL Threat

Leaders from several middle eastern countries discussed efforts to eliminate the threat of the Islamic State (ISIL) from the region, days after a faction of the terrorist group struck Afghanistan. On Saturday, 28 August 2021, leaders from nine middle eastern nations met in Baghdad wherein they pledged to enhance their cooperation towards their fights against terrorism. French President Emmanuel Macron, who was also present at the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, stated that the threat of ISIL warned that the countries must not lower their guards.

At the conference, the participants also pledged to collaborate and help rebuild the economy of Iraq. During its peak, ISIL, colloquially known as Daesh held almost 40 per cent of Iraqi territory but with the deployment of more and more US troops, their influence waned. Meanwhile, the conference also served as a platform for arch-enemies Iran and Saudi Arabia to step up negotiations and reconciliation. With the US pulling all stops to revive the JCPOA nuclear pact, Saudi Arabia fears an escalation in Iran's regional dominance in the absence of American economic sanctions.

"It was agreed on the need to strengthen efforts with Iraq to deal with the challenges arising from climate change and global warming in accordance with relevant international agreements. The meeting decided to form a follow-up committee from the foreign ministries of the participating countries to prepare for periodic meetings of the conference, and to discuss the strategic economic and investment projects presented by Iraq," Iraq's Foreign Ministry said.



Iran-Saudi relations hit rock bottom

Meanwhile, Iran backed Houthi rebels have gradually increased attacks on Saudi Arabia in the past couple of years, making use of drones and other airborne weapons. Earlier this year, a bomb-laden drone hit a passenger aircraft in Saudi Arabia, setting it on fire. However, no casualties were reported as the aircraft was standing empty. A Saudi-led coalition is helping the legitimate Yemeni government in their fight against Houthis, which is the key fighting issue as it regularly faces attacks from the coalition forces. According to AP, the deadly crisis in the Arabian Peninsula has killed over 112,000 people till now.

Image: EmmanuelMacron/Twitter