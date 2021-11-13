Blinken Urges Sudanese Army To Release All Detainees And Return To Constitutional Order

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, 12 November, urged the Sudanese Army to release all those in detention and return to the constitutional order. Blinken expressed concern over the announcement of a unilateral Sovereign Council in Sudan. He urged the North African nation to return to the constitutional order instead of taking actions that destabilise and polarise the country.

The U.S. is gravely concerned by the announcement of a unilateral Sovereign Council in Sudan. Instead of actions that destabilize and polarize the country, the military must release all those in detention, including Prime Minister Hamdok, and return to the constitutional order. https://t.co/AuMlNiTeuB — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 12, 2021

It is to mention that Sudan’s army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who led the coup last month, appointed a new governing Sovereign Council on Thursday. The Sudanese state television had reported that al-Burhan would remain the head of the council, while Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the leader of the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, would keep his post as deputy. The development in the African nation came more than two weeks after the army dissolved the sovereign council, together with the civilian government led by PM Abdalla Hamdok, and declared a state of emergency.

Western nations, EU express concern

Following the announcement of Sudan’s new sovereign council, the Troika (Norway, the UK and the US), the EU and Switzerland also expressed concern. In a joint statement, they said that the unilateral action by the Sudanese military undermines its commitment to uphold the agreed transitional framework, which requires that civilian members of the Sovereign Council be nominated by the Forces for Freedom and Change. They also said that the decision by the military complicates efforts to put Sudan’s democratic transition back on track.

“It runs contrary to the aspirations of the Sudanese people and the political and economic stability of the country,” the statement read.

Further, it added that the aforementioned nations “strongly urge” against further escalatory steps. They called for the immediate restoration of PM Hamdok and the civilian-led transitional government. They even urged for the immediate release of all those detained since October 25 and the lifting of the state of emergency to allow a “genuine and constructive dialogue”.

“We remind Sudan's military leaders that they supported the end of authoritarian rule in 2019, and that international support is predicated on a successful democratic transition in line with the Constitutional Declaration,” the statement read.

“We urge an immediate and full return to this path to ensure that the hard-won political and economic gains of the last two years are not lost. We also call on the security services to respect the rights of Sudanese citizens to freely express their views without fear of violence or detention,” it added.

(Image: AP)