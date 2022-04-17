Boat Carrying 53 Immigrants Capsizes Off Libyan Coast, 6 Dead And 29 Missing: IOM

In a spate of repeated incidents of boats capsizing, in yet another mishap on Saturday, a boat carrying 53 migrants drowned off Libya's west coast, according to the International Organisation of Migration (IOM). Six bodies have been found and 29 others are missing after the incident. In the last week alone, a total of 53 migrants have been reported dead. IOM further stated that the missing people have been "presumed dead" in the incident that happened off the coast of Libya's city Sabratha.

"Human lives are the cost of inaction. Dedicated search and rescue capacity and a safe disembarkation mechanism are urgently needed to prevent further deaths and suffering," IOM said.

The migrants want to move from the Mediterranean to the European shores. In 2022, over 3969 illegal migrants were rescued and sent back to Libya, including 375 women and 169 minors, as stated by IOM.

🚨 A small wooden boat carrying around 35 migrants capsized off Sabratha, #Libya yesterday. The bodies of six people have been retrieved while 29 others are missing and presumed dead. At least 53 migrants have been reported dead or missing off Libya this week alone. pic.twitter.com/XaM5waGp3M — IOM Libya (@IOM_Libya) April 16, 2022

Immigrants returned to their country of origin

As a part of the regular efforts of the IMO to return the immigrants to their countries, since 2015, over 60,000 immigrants have been rehabilitated in a dignified manner to their country of origin. "Since 2015, IOM has assisted 60,000 migrants in Libya to return to their country in a safe and dignified manner through the Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) Program," said the IOM statement.

Of the immigrants who were returned under the VHR programme, 47% were living in the detention centres and the rest in urban settings, as stated by IOM. The objective of the VHR programme is to restore the immigrants to their homeland.

The migration from Libya was triggered after the death of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, when the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) toppled and killed Gaddafi, leading the country into a state of chaos. Since then, Libya has emerged as a conduit for the people of war and poverty stricken African and Middle Eastern nations to flee and cross borders to Europe in the hope of a better life.

Recently in a report, the United Nations chief said over 12,000 detainees are held officially in 27 prisons and detention centres across Libya and thousands more are held unofficially and often in "inhumane conditions in facilities controlled by armed groups or secret facilities"

IMAGE : AP