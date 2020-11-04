Bobi Wine 'arrested, Tortured' After Filing Presidential Candidacy Papers

Ugandan singer and member of parliament Bobi Wine, who announced his presidential ambition last year and registered his candidacy on Tuesday, has claimed that he was arrested, beaten, and tortured by the police. Bobi Wine, who plans to challenge President Yoweri Museveni in next year's election, alleged that he was physically assaulted inside the police vehicle, where he was detained for hours and also said that officers sprayed pepper into his eyes, making him temporarily blind.

Wine on November 3 filed his candidacy for presidentship and was travelling in his car after filing his nomination papers with the election officials when he was arrested by the police. The incident took place in capital Kampala as police claimed that they detained Wine because he was trying to hold a rally without permission, which would have caused a traffic blockade. Wine was then taken to his residence with police and Army officials escorting him. Wine's supporters, who had gathered near his home in solidarity, were dispersed using tear gas and other violent means.

Uganda's politics

Museveni, who is one of the longest-serving presidents in Africa, registered his candidacy on Monday for a record sixth term on the ruling National Resistance Movement party's ticket. Museveni has amended the constitution twice so that he could run for re-election in 2021. This year, the Ugandan election commission has registered 11 people for the upcoming presidential election contest. Another opposition presidential candidate came shoeless to file his candidature after he was allegedly obstructed by security officials to reach his office.

This is not something new as members of the opposition often face harassment at the hands of the authorities, especially if they try to challenge Museveni in any way. Ever since Wine has decided to contest polls against Museveni, his rallies and concerts are being targetted by law enforcement agencies, who also arrest him every now and then.

(Image Credit: AP)

