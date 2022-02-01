Burkina Faso Suspended By West African Community ECOWAS After Coup

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Monday suspended Burkina Faso until constitutional order was restored in the country, announced the organization on Twitter. The suspension comes after the military took control of the country by forcefully removing democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore in a coup. The soldiers claimed that the government was unable to control the violence from Islamic extremists.

Last week, the 15-nation West African group ECOWAS suspended Burkina Faso, making it the third nation in the region, after Mali and Guinea, to be punished for military takeovers in a year and a half. Burkina Faso will not be able to participate in any meetings or decision-making, said the officials. However, the organization did not impose any sanctions on the West African country after a joint delegation with ECOWAS and the head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, arrived in the capital, Ouagadougou, on Monday.

African Union suspends Burkina Faso after coup

Meanwhile, the mediators have asked the military junta to establish constitutional rule; otherwise, the country will not have any international support. However, a specific time period has been mentioned, as per the two officials who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. The official revealed that a small group from the delegation also visited Kabore, but the ousted president has not been seen or heard from since being detained last week by the junta.

An ECOWAS summit is scheduled for Thursday in order to discuss the situation in Burkina Faso and Mali. An ECOWAS summit is scheduled for Thursday. Notably, both countries are under harsh economic and travel sanctions as the coup leader failed to set up a democratically elected government. Burkina Faso’s junta stated that they have chosen leader Lt Col Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba as the country's new president.

Talks between ECOWAS and Dambia began when a West African military delegation arrived on Saturday. The military junta criticised the former president and said Kabore had not addressed extremist violence in Burkina Faso that has killed thousands and displaced millions of people. While addressing the country, Damiba said he would restore security and order and unite the country and warned that he would not tolerate betrayal.

(With Inputs from AP)