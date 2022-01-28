Burkina Faso's Army Commits To Restoring Constitutional Order 'when Conditions Are Right'

Burkina Faso's new military leader Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba on Thursday promised that the West African country will return to constitutional order “when the conditions are right”. Speaking for the first time on national televisions since taking power, Damiba blamed President Roch Kabore for failing to contain violence by Islamist militants. He said that he will meet representatives of various sections of society to agree on a roadmap for reform, adding that Burkina Faso needs international partners “more than ever”, following the condemnation of the coup.

"When the conditions are right, according to the deadline that our people will define in all sovereignty, I commit to a return to a normal constitutional order," Paul-Henri Damiba said.

"I call on the international community to support our country so it can exit this crisis as soon as possible,” he added.

All about Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba

Burkina Faso's new strongman, Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, was presented as the president of the Patriotic MPSR on Monday. The 41-year-old officer has studied at a military academy in Paris, obtaining a master’s degree in criminal sciences from the Conservatoire National des Arts et Metiers. Back in June last year, he published a book titled ‘West African Armies and Terrorism: Uncertain Responses?’, in which he analysed anti-terrorism strategies in the Sahel region and their limits.

Burkina Faso coup

It is to mention that Burkina Faso has been witnessing weeks of anti-government protests and unrest as angry civilians demanded the resignation of their president questioning his handling of the Islamist insurgency into the country. This week, the military had announced that it seized power. The officers, who call themselves the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration (MPSR), launched a mutiny over the weekend and removed Roch Kabore, blaming him for failing to contain worsening violence by Islamist militants.

The military had announced that it would propose a calendar for a return to constitutional order “within a reasonable time frame”, however, it did not elaborate any further. Damiba, on the other hand, has been at the forefront of the fight against Islamist militants. Amid the ongoing turmoil, both the African Union and the West African bloc ECOWAS have demanded that the military give details of the President’s whereabouts, citing threats to his safety. ECOWAS is also set to hold an emergency summit on Friday in a bid to discuss how to respond to the coup.

