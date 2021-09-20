Burundi: Lake Tanganyika's Water Level Rises, Forcing Locals To Abandon Homes

Burundi, a small landlocked nation in East Africa, has been devastated by natural calamities in recent years, forcing over 100,000 people to abandon their houses, as per the Save the Children charity. The majority of them had resided on the banks of Lake Tanganyika, where floods and landslides had occurred due to rising water levels caused by strong storms. According to BBC, people recounted getting up in the middle of the night to discover their houses and fields engulfed by the second-deepest freshwater lake in the world, Lake Tanganyika.

Burundi and numerous other African countries are bordered by Lake Tanganyika. In the month of April of this year, the water level increased to 776.4 metres (2,547.2 feet) above sea level, up from the usual average of 772.7 metres. Hundreds of houses and farmland were destroyed as a result of the flooding. Flooding is caused by a variety of reasons, but climate change is increasing the probability of severe rainfall.

Burundi's inhabitants formerly abandoned their homes due to political turmoil and bloodshed, but the country is now experiencing some calm following a peaceful election in 2020. Almost everyone who has been displaced now is due to Burundi floods. As per a humanitarian information portal, Relief web, approximately, 84 percent of Burundi's internally displaced population has left due to the Tanganyika's water levels rise.

Citizens of Burundi impacted by Burundi floods

The Relief web further states that children are disproportionately impacted by the crisis, as Burundi has one of the world's highest birth rates, and refugee camps are already overcrowded. Babies under the age of one make up about 7% of the total 7,200 of the displaced individuals.

According to a 9 News report, Maggie Korde, Save the Children's Rwanda and Burundi Country Director, stated that displacement shelters were overflowing with families and children who have been suffering from the Burundi floods. Over 80% of the inhabitants at Gatumba camp, which houses 3,000 flood-displaced families, are minors. The majority of them have dropped out of school and consume just one meal each day.

As per BBC, last year, when Lake Tanganyika flooded its borders, a 17-year-old informed Save the Children that both she and her family had lost their house. She currently works in a displaced family shelter, hauling and placing bricks for USD 1.20 per day. Relief web also highlighted that Save the Children is urging the global community to provide immediate funding for Burundi's emergency assistance, which is needed by approximately 2.8 million people which comprises almost 1.3 million children. Burundi's Humanitarian Response Plan for 2021 is just 15.3% financed, leaving large gaps in basic needs such as food, fresh water, and housing.

