Cambridge College Returns Looted Sculpture Back To Africa After Students' Backlash

A Cambridge University college, on Wednesday, October 27, handed back to Nigerian authorities a bronze cockerel captured from Africa in the 19th century, as part of a small but rising effort in some European countries to return African art taken by colonial powers. Jesus College is the first institution in the United Kingdom to return one of the Benin Bronzes. The Okukur statue was taken from the Court of Benin in what is now Nigeria in 1897 and presented to the institution in 1905. It was one of hundreds of artworks captured by invading troops.

After students objected in 2016, the college removed it from public view, claiming it conveyed a colonial narrative. The institution formed a working group, which concluded that the statue belonged to the Oba of Benin, the founder of the Benin Empire's famous Eweka dynasty. The empire was centred in modern-day Nigeria's Benin City. The handover decision was welcomed by his Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II.

AP reported, when it was announced, he remarked, "We truly hope that others will expedite the return of our artworks, which in many cases are of religious importance to us."

British Museum to collaborate with Nigeria to create new museum

Hundreds of confiscated Benin Bronzes can be found in the British Museum in London, and hundreds more were sold to other museums, including the Berlin Ethnological Museum. Germany announced earlier this year that it would return the things it had in its possession. The British Museum announced on Monday that it is collaborating with Nigeria on the creation of a new museum in the West African country, which will allow Benin artworks from worldwide collections to be reunited. The museum has also been at odds with the Greek government for decades over the restitution of the Elgin, or Parthenon, Marbles.

It's worth noting that tens of thousands of antiques were looted after British colonial forces conquered Benin City in 1897. The British Museum, on the other hand, has declared that it has no plans to return parts of its collection at this time. According to CNN, the return of the Benin bronze to Nigeria comes as support builds for campaigns by museums, galleries, and other institutions across the United Kingdom to restore looted antiquities to their countries of origin.

