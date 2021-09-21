Cameroon Rebel Separatist Group Kill 15 Soldiers In Attack Using Explosives

The Defense Ministry of Cameroon informed on Monday that fifteen Cameroon soldiers as well as many people have been killed in the two attacks in Cameroon's western English-speaking districts. According to the ministry statement released on Monday, a convoy of special rapid intervention soldiers was attacked by highly armed militants in Bamessing, Northwest Area of Cameroon, on September 16. The ministry statement further reports that the militants stopped the cars which were part of the convoy, with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and an anti-tank missile launcher. Later, they then started open firing towards the soldiers.

On September 12, another IED struck a military convoy near Kumbo, again in the same location. According to the Defense Ministry, there are connections as well as transferring of advanced weapons among separatists terrorists and other terrorist groups functioning beyond borders which even comprises extremist terrorist organisations.

The conflict in Cameron began more than four-year when the militant demanded independence of the two principally English-speaking regions from the nation's majority Francophone administration. As a result, hundreds of armed separatist organisations were established to fight for Ambazonia, an autonomous country.

Remarks of the UN on the attacks in Cameroon

According to a United Nations (UN) report, over 700,000 civilians have left their houses. Nearly 4,000 people have perished as a result of the fighting. Human rights organisations have accused the nation's security services apart from the terrorist of abusing civilians. As per local and international NGOs, government troops have attacked communities, destroyed houses and unjustly detained and executing several residents.

As per a report of the Insider Voice, the UN has stated that armed groups have constricted the capital of the northwest region, Bamenda, by seizing the power of almost all of the city's important road access.

Another incident of assault on Cameroon soldiers

Previously, according to the Africanews website, in the month of June, nearly ten Cameroon soldiers were killed in an attack by rebels. The website further reports that police stations were stormed in separate places in southwest Cameroon, this happened only days after the Cameroonian army finished the 'Bui Clean' mission. The mission, which began on May 15, was designed at putting an end to separatist activity in the region. The 5th Joint Military Region, which consists of roughly 300 troops, commanded the mission.

(Image: AP)