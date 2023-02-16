A 16-year-old Nigerian teenager broke the record for most skips in one minute on one leg. The number of skips he managed were an astounding 265. The video by the Nigeria Rope Skipping Federation shows the record attempt by Gbenga Ezekiel of Akure, Nigeria. Ezekiel is so quick that one can hardly see the rope in the video.

Ezekiel is a student at Ijapo High School in Akure and attempted the record at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure. Having managed 265 skips on one foot in 60 seconds, he broke the previous record of 262 seconds which had been set by Rasel Islam of Bangladesh.

Twitter users said he was the first Nigeria's Ondo State-born athlete to set a Guinness World Record since the creation of the state in 1976. He also doubles as the first Nigerian and African rope skipper to hold Guinness World Record in Rope Skipping.

Watch:

A 16 year-old pupil of Ijapo High School Akure, Gbenga Ezekiel has been declared Guinness World Record holder in Most Skips on one leg in 1 minute.



Gbenga erased Rasel Islam of Bangladesh's record of 262 skips in 1 minute and set a new Guinness World Record with 265 skips. pic.twitter.com/hHRT3O1Xbj — Ondo First Born® (@OndoFirstBorn) February 14, 2023

The record attempt took place on October 31, 2022. News outlets reported that Ezekiel was hoping to go for more world records with his rope skipping skills in the future.