Cape Verde Court Allows Extradition Of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's Aide To US

Cape Verde's Supreme Court on March 17 ruled that a businessman close to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who was arrested last year can be extradited to the US to face money-laundering charges. According to AP, the West African country had arrested Alex Saab last June when his jet made a refuelling stop on a flight to Iran. The United States believes that Saab holds numerous secrets about how Maduro, his family and top aides allegedly siphoned off millions of dollars in government contracts amid widespread hunger in the oil-rich nation

It is also believed that at the time of his arrest, Saab was allegedly travelling to Tehran to negotiate deals to exchange Venezuelan gold for Iranian gasoline. Saab’s attorneys, on the other hand, argue that their client is immune from prosecution as a result of the many diplomatic posts he has held for Maduro’s government since 2018. Geraldo Almeida, one of the Cape Verde attorneys representing Alex Saab in his fight against extradition has also said that his legal team would appeal the decision at the country’s Constitutional Court.

“We're hopeful the Constitutional Court will overturn the Supreme Court's decision,” Almeida said.

‘Humanitarian mission’ to Iran

Meanwhile, authorities in Cape Verde said they made the arrest in response to an Interpol Red Notice, spurred by the money-laundering charges. Following Saab’s arrest, Venezuela identified him as its diplomat on a “humanitarian mission” to Iran, an argument Cape Verde’s Barlavento Court of Appeal rejected. According to Bloomberg, the Economic Community of West African States Court of Justice, based in Nigeria, on March 15 ruled that Saab should be freed because he was detained before the Red Notice was issued.

