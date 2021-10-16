In a surprising move, the President of the Central African Republic (CAR) announced a unilateral ceasefire with rebels that previously threatened to overthrow him. In a radio address that was broadcasted on Friday, Faustin-Archange Touadéra called for “peace and security” and asked the rebel coalition to “respect their words” and facilitate “socio-economic development of the country”, according to the ABC News. As of now, the rebel coalition hasn’t given a response to the leader’s call.

“Peace is priceless, and there is no true peace except that which comes from a frank dialogue between the sons and daughters of a country torn apart by endless crises such as ours," Touadera said in his speech as per ABC. “We must give peace a chance, regardless of the atrocities and injustices suffered, the suffering and bruises endured,” he added further.

Political turmoil in CAR started in December after the country's former president Francois Bozize was stopped from contesting in general elections. The vote marked the re-election of incumbent President Faustin-Archange Touadéra but soon it triggered rebellion against the newly minted government. Notably, in January, the rebel coalition threatened to overturn the electoral results and oust Touadéra.

Major territories taken over by rebels

Over two-third of the country has been occupied by the rebel coalition- Séléka coalition and anti-balaka militias-since 2019. Notably, in an attempt to sabotage the national elections back in December, the rebels launched multiple assaults leading to dozens of people losing their lives. Meanwhile, the matters of the country were also caught limelight at the recently held UNGA meet in New York.

Rebel leader detained

Previously, an alleged rebel commander from the Central African Republic was detained and turned over to the International Criminal Court by authorities on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes in the capital, as reported by the Associated Press.The report further stated that the court announced the surrender of Mahamat Said Abdel Kani, of the Seleka rebel group. It added that the rebel leader was detained on a warrant issued by the court under seal in January 2019.

(File Image: AP)

(With inputs from AP)