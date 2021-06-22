Chinese Companies Under Scrutiny In Zimbabwe For Forced Labour, Exploiting Local Employees

The operations of Chinese companies in Zimbabwe have come under scrutiny amid reports that these Chinese companies were ill-treating and exploiting local employees.

Chinese ceramic tiles manufacturing company Sunny Yi Feng has entered into a war of words with the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) over claims of labour rights abuse, including unsafe working and living conditions.

As per the statements issued by ZCTU President, the Chinese company is using some chemicals in the manufacture of ceramic tiles due to which female workers end up collapsing. In addition, the company reportedly uses forklifts to carry workers who have collapsed out of the factory.

As of now, no legal action has been taken and ZCTU has only launched a social media campaign to raise awareness about the working and living conditions of the workers in the factories.

On the other hand, the Chinese company has described the ZCTU’s actions as “corporate bullying” motivated by “hidden agendas”.

Such episodes are becoming all too common across the continent. This is just the latest incident in a string of allegations against Chinese companies operating in the country. As per a 2016 report by the Brookings Institution, there are at least 10,000 Chinese nationals in Zimbabwe, many of whom work in the mining, telecommunications, and construction sectors. Chinese-owned companies, however, have become notorious for their mistreatment of workers.

In April 2019, workers at a mining company went on strike over illegally low wages and their demand for the provision of PPE went unanswered. Workers complained that this has exposed them to hazardous fumes and enhanced the risk of losing limbs or being burnt.

Earlier, there was an incident in which two mining workers were shot in Gweru, which the Chinese embassy in Zimbabwe described as an “isolated incident.”

Image Source- @ZCTUZimababwe-Twitter/Representative Image