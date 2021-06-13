Chinese Official Viciously Attacks African Staff In Sierra Leone; Viral Video Condemned

A shocking video of a Chinese worker attacking an employee in Sierra Leone in West Africa on June 9 did rounds on social media on Saturday, exposing the alleged attitude of the foreign nationals towards the locals in the country. The fight between the Chinese manager and the worker was allegedly sparked over a disagreement over the training exercise which was reportedly cutting into the schedule of the workers. In the video, the Chinese manager attempts to stab the worker with a long pole after being initially attacked but is kicked away by the African national.

As per reports, the incident has exposed the conflict at play between the Chinese influence in Sierra Leone, and local attitudes towards major foreign businesses operating within the country. As per a local newspaper, the China Railway Seventh Group (CRSG) resolved a dispute between a Chinese CRSG staff and a Sierra Leonean Kingho staff, following a fight at their repair shop at the Tonkolili mine site. As per reports, the 'disgraceful video' showing the Chinese worker violently attacking a Sierra Leonean employee has not only gone viral but has attracted massive condemnation and calls for the Chinese worker to be arrested, charged to court, imprisoned, and then kicked out of Sierra Leone after serving his prison term.

As per reports, the China Railway Seventh Group (CRSG), in a statement released after the incident, said that its staff would abide by the laws and regulations and would ensure such instances are not repeated. Photos of the Chinese official shaking hands with the African worker surfaced as CRSG addressed the tussle at the Tonkolili mine site and cautioned the staff against such behaviour.

