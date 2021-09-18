'Conde Will Stay In Guinea': Military Debunks Rumours Of Ousted President's Exile

More than a week after seizing power in Guinea, the military junta has said that the ousted President Alpha Conde would not be allowed to seek exile in another country. "Conde is and will remain in Guinea," the junta said on Friday. "We will not yield to any pressure." Notably, many countries and organisations including Western Africa’s bloc ECOWAS have banned Guinea in the aftermath of the coup d'etat.

On Friday, the military leader Col. Mamady Dombouya held discussions with ECOWAS leaders, fuelling rumours of a possible negotiation for Conde’s release. But the military junta, which had been in power since September 5, debunked them stating that Conde will continue to be in detention. It is imperative to note that ECOWAS has not only imposed travel restrictions on Guinea's military leaders and their relatives but also froze the country’s financial assets.

On September 5, an unverified video surfaced online which showed nine unnamed soldiers surrounding the country’s President Alpha Conde hours after heavy gunfire was heard near the presidential palace. However later, the defence ministry said the coup attempts were thwarted by the National Guards. Notably, the head of Guinea’s special forces, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, also appeared in the broadcast announcing the takeover. Since then, several countries along with the United Nations and ECOWAS has demanded the immediate release of Conde.

Junta begins talks

Earlier this week, military leaders in Guinea commenced a week-long consultation with political, religious and business leaders that they say will lead to the formation of a transitional government. According to Al Jazeera, the dialogue is expected to lay out the framework of a promised government of unity that would lead the west African country back to constitutional order. Additionally, it is also expected to set a timeline and the leader for the transitional administration. The ongoing discussions would not be limited to political groups but would extend to the regional government, religious groups, diplomatic missions, civil society groups and business organisations. It is worth mentioning that the soldiers have announced a new moniker for them- The National Committee of Gathering and Development.

