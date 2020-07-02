Congo Vows To End Use Of Child Soldiers By Military After US Anti-trafficking Nod

After being commended by the US for its efforts to fight human trafficking, Congo’s human right minister has said that the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) must take more steps to end the use of child soldiers by the military and other armed organisations. As per reports, the central African nation recently rose in ranking in the U.S. State Department’s annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report, the country moved from Tier 3 to Tier 2 and avoided the risk of sanctions from the United States.

US commends Congo for taking concrete steps

According to reports, the report claimed that Congo had taken concrete steps to tackle human trafficking such as increasing the number of probes as well as the number of prosecutions related to the menace. The DRC had also taken steps to prevent the use of child soldiers by removing them from armed organisations and making militia leaders pledge to not recruit children.

Though the United States in its report commended Congo for the steps it had taken to fight human trafficking, it also stated that the country should stop the unlawful use of child soldiers all together and should cease alliance and cooperation with militias that recruit children.

According to the TIP reports that cited UN data, the Democratic Republic of Congo saw 601 cases of recruitment of child soldiers into armed organisations in 2019, a decline from the 631 cases reported the previous year in 2018. The US reports also found several inconstancies in Congo’s efforts to combat human trafficking, such as incomplete documentation of anti-trafficking law enforcement efforts, a lack of support system for the victims of human trafficking as well as an inability to hold corrupt officials to account.

