Congo's Gold Worth Billions Being Smuggled By Tonnes Into Eastern Countries: UN Report

Tonnes of gold from mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo are being smuggled into countries along the eastern border, without being reported, a United Nations study revealed on Saturday, June 13. The precious metal, worth billions of dollars is mined using rudimentary methods by “artisanal” miners.

Difficult to trace, such illegal gold trade has fuelled regional wars, funded rebel fighters, and led to UN sanctions on traders involved. Gold mines in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri provinces reported official production of just over 60 kg of artisanal gold in 2019, yet exported over 73 kg, the UN Group of Experts on the Congo found in its annual report.

It was estimated that at least 1.1 tonnes of gold were smuggled out of Ituri province in 2019. The metal would have earned the government up to $1.88 million in taxes if it were legally exported. Across all gold-producing provinces, the loss is even greater, as artisanal miners in Congo produce 15 to 22 tonnes of gold a year.

The UN Group of Exports reported that despite being the largest artisanal gold producers of the Great Lakes region, Congo remains one of its smallest official exporters.

When asked about the report, Congo’s mines minister, Willy Kitobo Samsoni, said he could not present immediate figures on mineral smuggling from the east of the country.

Uganda’s gold exports ‘double’

The United Nations experts also found that Uganda and other neighbouring countries have been exporting far more gold than they produce on record, indicating they might still be receiving smuggled Congolese gold.

More than 95 percent of gold exported from Uganda in 2019 (over 25 tonnes), were not of Ugandan origin, the experts estimated on comparing 2018 production and 2019 export data. Gold exports in the country doubled in 2019 compared with the previous year. Uganda’s energy minister did not immediately comment on the report.

The Group of Experts found that Kampala was the main trading hub for gold smuggled from Ituri. Besides, smuggled gold from South Kivu went to Burundi, Rwanda, the United Arab Emirates, and Tanzania.

