Congo's Prez N’Guesso Poised To Extend Tenure As One Of Africa’s Longest-serving Leader

Amid complaints of interference, Republic of Congo’s President Denis Sassou N’Guesso appears poised to extend his tenure as one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders in the elections to be held on Sunday. According to AP, Guesso has been in power for 36 years. The 77-year-old came to power back in 1979 and served until the 1992 election when he finished third. He then took hold of the country again as a militia leader after a four-month civil war in 1997 and has been at the helm ever since, winning three elections.

Five months before the 2016 vote, a constitutional referendum removed term and age limits the would have barred Guesso from running again. Now, the front-runner among the six remaining challengers is Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, who finished second during the 2016 election but lacks significant support outside the country’s two largest cities. Kolelas has complained about being blocked from boarding a plane to make a campaign stop in the north.

Govt. denies interference allegations

As per reports, some civil society groups have also voiced concerns in the lead-up to the vote. As the country’s military was allowed to vote early on Wednesday, a few opposition figures accused Guesso’s party of stuffing ballot boxes. The government, however, denied the allegations and said preparations had been made for a free and credible election.

Henri Bouka, head of the national independent electoral commission, said, “We have done everything possible to ensure that the distribution of the cards takes place without hindrance throughout the country so that each Congolese can fulfill his civic duty”.

But still, some opposition candidates cried foul publicly, accusing the ruling party of interference. Human rights group have also stepped up their criticism of the government since the 2016 vote, which Guesso won with 60 per cent of ballots cast. It is worth mentioning that two opposition candidates have been convicted of “undermining the internal security of the state”. A third candidate also served a jail sentence for inciting public disorder and insurrection.

