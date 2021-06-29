COVID-19: Africa Raises 'concerns' Over EU's Covishield Exclusion From 'vaccine Passports'

Following India’s Serum Insitute of India (SII) flagging European Union (EU) exclusion of India-made Covishield from its ‘vaccine passports,’ the African Union Commission and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on June 28 raised their concerns over the applicability of the EU Digital COVID Certificate “Green Pass” to different COVID-19 vaccines. In a statement on Monday, African CDC “noted with concern” that the present EU guidelines “put at risk the equitable treatment of persons having received their vaccines in countries profiting from the EU-supported COVAX Facility, including the majority of the African Union (AU) Member States.”

The African health regulator issued the statement after reports emerged that travellers vaccinated with Covishield, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine manufactured in India by SII, might not be eligible for the 27-nation-bloc’s ‘Green Pass’ that is required for recipients to travel to and from Europe while facing fewer roadblocks. Covishield is also one of three COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in India. An EU official on Tuesday confirmed to news agency ANI that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) did not receive any request for approval of authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Noting the recent EU measures, African CDC said, “These developments are concerning given that the Covidshield vaccine has been the backbone of the EU-supported COVAX contributions to the AU Member States’ vaccination programmes.”

“Furthermore, given that the expressed goal for the Serum Institute of India production is to serve India and lower-income countries, the SII may not apply for EU-wide market authorisation,

meaning that the inequalities in access to “Green Passes” created by this approach would persist indefinitely,” it added.

African CDC also laid emphasis that the “Covidshield vaccine, alongside the versions of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca-SKBio (Republic of Korea), was one of the first available candidates considered safe and efficacious through the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) process.”

Adar C Poonawalla flags ‘severe disruptions’

In the same light, Adar C Poonawalla, CEO of SII was quoted by PTI’s source having communicated in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, “India has a large population. However, not including Covishield in the EU COVID-19 Vaccination Passport will not allow Covishield vaccinated people to travel to European countries and this will affect students, business travellers back and forth, and cause severe disruptions to our economy and to the global economy.” However, EU official has responded to SII CEO saying, "Concerning a possible EMA authorisation for Covishield, as of yesterday, the European Medicine Agency (EMA) stated that it had not received a request for approval. It will examine any such request when received, as per its procedures."

EU Digital COVID Certificate is meant to facilitate safe free movement during COVID19 within the EU. It will serve as proof that a person was vaccinated & received a negative test result or recovered from it. It is not a pre-condition to travel: EU Official — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021

IMAGE: Pixabay/PTI