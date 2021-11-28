COVID-19: Morocco halts all incoming air travel from around the world

The Hague, Nov 28 (AP) Morocco is suspending all incoming air travel from around the world starting Monday for two weeks because of the rapid spread of the new omicron variant of the virus, the Foreign Ministry announced Sunday.

The ministry tweeted that the decision was taken to “preserve the achievements realised by Morocco in the fight against the pandemic, and to protect the health of citizens.” Morocco has been in the forefront of vaccinations in Africa, and kept its borders closed for months in 2020 because of the pandemic. (AP) MRJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)