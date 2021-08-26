COVID-19: Zimbabwe Expands Vaccination To 14 Years & Older; Schools To Reopen From Aug 30

In an effort to curb the spread of the hyper contagious Delta variant, Zimbabwe on Wednesday announced that it would permit only fully vaccinated people in public venues such as eateries as the country also expanded the inoculation for those aged 14 and older. "On the advice of scientists, Zimbabwe will start administering vaccines to children aged between 14 and 17”, southern African country’s Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa was quoted saying by Associated Press. Zimbabwe’s vaccination drive was immunizing adults aged 18 and older earlier, however, following the deadly resurgence of the COVID-19 mainly driven by delta strain, the country sought to jab the teenagers.

The recent announcement would make Zimbabwe one of the first countries in Africa to extend vaccinations to teenagers. This comes as the country plans to reopen schools for the students on Aug. 30 that have been shuttered since June as stern measures were instated due to the onslaught of fresh cases. Students have been scheduled to take exams to graduate from primary school, high school, or college, and therefore, Zimbabwe has scrambled to inoculate as many teenagers as possible to avoid instances of the outbreak as cases have lately started to dip. The businesses in the southern African country have also started to resume operations as the curbs eased.

“Restaurants will be allowed to reopen for sit-in customers who show proof they are fully vaccinated,” AP quoted Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa as saying.

Zimbabwe is one of 'highly vaccinated' countries in Africa

Christian-dominated African nation earlier this month allowed churches to hold prayers but only with the fully vaccinated people. The orders were issued in an attempt to encourage the vaccine-hesitant population to get the vaccine. “Zimbabwe one of the most highly vaccinated countries in Africa, where less than 5 percent of the continent’s 1.3 billion people have received even one dose,” reports AP.

An estimated 2.5 million Zimbabweans, nearly 16 percent of the total population are inoculated against the novel COVID-19. The country has already received the 13 million doses supply of China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines and is ramping up the vaccination campaign to achieve its goal of immunizing 10 million population equivalent to about 66 percent of the total, the country’s information minister told reporters.