COVID-19: Zimbabwe Shuts Down Non-essential Public Services, Working With Only 10% Staff

Zimbabwean authorities have shut down all non-essential government services in the country, bringing down its active-duty workforce to a mere 10 percent. According to the Associated Press, 90 percent of government staff have been asked to go home as the country battles a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. The government has asked only those to report on duty, who are part of providing essential services.

Massive surge in cases

According to reports, the measure has been taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has killed more than 1,000 people so far, including four cabinet members. The African country has recorded a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the recent past, which has surged from only 10,000 in December to over 31,000 on January 24. The shutdown of public services has reportedly affected scores of people, who had lined outside government offices on Monday to get their jobs done despite the guards telling them to go home.

One woman had to wait for more than four hours to get a death certificate from the concerned department in order to proceed with the burial ceremony of a relative. Meanwhile, the passport department in the country is only issuing the document to those who either have foreign work permits or have some other emergencies. For the rest of the population, the service has been temporarily suspended.

The schools in the country have been shut down except for those who have examinations. The education ministry is also working with the minimum workforce required to oversee the smooth conduct of ongoing examinations. Experts are linking the sudden rise in cases with the return of thousands of Zimbabweans from South Africa, where a new, more contagious strain of the COVID-19 virus was detected last month. The country of over 15 million is yet to start COVID-19 inoculation as it has not received any COVID-19 vaccines to date.

(Image Credit: AP)

