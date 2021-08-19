COVID Booster Shots In Wealthier Nations Make 'mockery' Of Vaccine Equity, Says WHO Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) on August 19 said that the decision of rich nations to roll out COVID booster shots even as most of the people across Africa remain unvaccinated 'threatened the promise of a brighter tomorrow' for the continent. Calling out the wealthier nations against ‘hoarding’ jabs, WHO Africa director Matshidiso Moeti on Thursday warned that “as some richer countries hoard vaccines, they make a mockery of vaccine equity.”

Moeti, other African health officials including Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had warned against booster shots in the recent weeks as, according to AP, fewer than 2% of the total of 1.3 billion population in the continent were fully vaccinated against COVID. WHO Africa director even noted that the latest uptick of coronavirus cases across the continent, but “Africa is encountering headwinds” as richer nations like the US rollout booster shots.

She addressed the “very fragile” situation prevailing in Africa as the highly infectious Delta variant of the COVID was now dominant in most of the continent’s 54 countries. The continent has registered over 7.3 million cases of COVID including over 186,000 deaths with the health systems in the country being overwhelmed and struggling to prove oxygen among other care.

Moeti said in the news conference that she couldn’t say if there is any accuracy whether the US plans to rollout booster shots will come from the stocks already planned for Africa but “hopefully not.” She said that “already highly inequitable situation” across the globe in COVID-19 vaccine supply and urged that the emphasis instead should be placed on making developments in administering jabs among Africans.

US announces booster shots to Americans

On Wednesday, the US health officials announced the plans to rollout booster shots to all Americans. The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a statement on Wednesday, “Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout. For that reason, we conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.”

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay