COVID: South Africa's Inoculation Process Hindered By ‘inequitable Distribution’

Even though the President of the Republic of South Africa and the African Union (AU), Cyril Ramaphosa, announced earlier last week that he will ramp up COVID-19 vaccine supply Africa’s inoculation drive is hindered by hesitancy and lack of adequate vaccines. A COVID-19 champion for the African subcontinent, the President said that he would ramp up the COVID-19 vaccine supply under the AU/African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) to the AU Member States. Nicholas Crips, South Africa’s deputy director-general at the country’s national Department of Health, told German broadcaster DW that while one of the greater challenges for West was to overcome vaccine disinformation and reluctance, for Africa, it is the inequitable distribution that stands in the way of country’s mass vaccination program amid the surging cases of deadly delta variant.

To boost the jab supply to the low-income countries in Africa, the AU Member States had pooled their purchasing power, the AVAT, on 28 March 2021 and had struck a historic agreement to buy 220 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, with the potential to order an additional 180 million doses. Africa selected Johnson & Johnson vaccine for this first pooled procurement because “it is cheap”, as reasoned by the UN, and partly manufactured on the African continent, with fill-finish activities taking place in South Africa. But even then, in most of the African countries including Kenya where the hypervirulent Delta strain, that rattled the healthcare systems in India spreads uncontrollably, vaccine shortage has made the inoculations sluggish.

In her remarks to the DW a Kenyan resident, who lost three family members to the dangerous delta variant, said that residents were devastated and in pain. If her family members would have been vaccinated, it would be different. Statistics by the network show that Kenya has been able to jab just over 2 million (3.5 per cent) of the 52.5 million population. Overall 10 million (16.67 per cent), of its 60 million people have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the African continent.

Vaccine equity 'biggest moral test'

Earlier, addressing the equitable distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus in the Security Council, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres proposed the creation of an emergency task force by the G20 countries to prepare and help implement a global immunization plan. He stressed that vaccine equity is the biggest moral test for the global community as several of the African nations have no access to the jabs.

Secretary-General pointed out that the coronavirus continues its merciless march across the world — upending lives, destroying economies. But the vaccinations have been wildly uneven and unfair, with just 10 countries having administered 75 per cent of all vaccines. More than 130 countries have not received a single dose, UN Chief stated, according to the UN press release. Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), said the only way out of the pandemic is to ensure access to vaccines for everyone including the poorer nations.

“If the virus is allowed to spread like wildfire in the global South, it will mutate again and again,” he warned. “This can prolong the pandemic significantly, enabling the virus to come back to plague the global North.”

(Image Credit: AP)