Crocodile 'Osama Bin Laden' Killed 80 In Africa, Terrorised Locals Call Him 'immortal'

A crocodile named after Osama Bin Laden killed over 80 people including adults and children in Uganda, Africa is now being used for purposes of breeding by officials. The crocodile is believed to be more than 75-years-old and between 1991 and 2005 Bin Laden wiped off a tenth of the population in the small village of Luganga.

The ferocious 16 ft long reptile used to snatch children while they collected water at the lakeshore or even swim under fishing boats and capsize them knowingly. In fact, villagers reported that the beast sometimes jumped into fishermen's wooden vessel boat before capturing individuals to kill them. According to their narration, a victim's tattered clothes were witnessed floating on the water after Bin Laden's attack. Very few have nearly survived encounters with the dangerous predatory reptile.

Osama Bin Laden- the crocodile's survivor narrates

The Sydney Morning Herald conversed with a survivor Paul, who was rowing a boat while his brother Peter fished from the fore when the crocodile leapt in and grabbed him away.

He explained how he attempted to seek aid but Osama had latched onto Peter's leg with his massive jaws and pulled him in the waters.

"The crocodile just came out from the water vertically and flopped into the boat. The back of the boat where I sat was flooded. Peter was clutching to the side screaming. They fought for about five minutes until I heard a tearing sound. Peter shouted, ‘he’s broken my leg’ and was dragged into the lake. A few days later we found his head and his arm,” he recalled.

Osama is given to breeding programme

The locals started to seek aid in this regard and in 2005 Osama was captured with the assistance of 50 men and wildlife officials. They decided to not kill the beast "with impunity".

So, the reptile has been given to the owners of Uganda Crocs to be used in a breeding programme. The locals hope that he will father hundreds or even thousand more fierce crocodiles like him. The farm has become a tourist attraction now and the public visit to see crocodiles.