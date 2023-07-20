Cry-a-thon Challenge: Man Attempting To Cry For 7 Days Straight Goes Temporarily Blind

A man in Nigeria who embarked on a remarkable feat of attempting to cry for seven days non-stop has revealed that his efforts resulted in temporary blindness, as a craze to break world records sweeps the country. Tembu Ebere, the aspiring record-breaker, reported experiencing headaches, puffy eyes, and a swollen face during his week-long endeavour.

The trend of attempting extreme world records was sparked by chef Hilda Baci, who recently cooked for an astounding 93 hours and 11 minutes non-stop to set a new world record. Her extraordinary achievement motivated many others to embark on their own record-breaking quests, as per a report from LBC.

Ebere has said that he had to restrategise his wailing

Ebere, who sought to cry continuously for a week, said, "I had to restrategise and reduce my wailing" due to the immense physical and emotional toll it was taking on him. Despite the hardships, he remained determined to see it through, although he has not applied to Guinness World Records, making it an unofficial attempt.

This wave of record-breaking attempts has caught on, with other individuals striving to break records in unique ways. Among them is a woman attempting to fry the most snails, a masseuse who collapsed while trying to massage for the longest time non-stop, and another woman aiming to fry a record number of 'puff-puffs,' a popular donut-like snack.

Another man, John Obot, plans to break the record for the longest time reading aloud non-stop, aiming to surpass the current record of 124 hours set last year by Rysbai Isakov of Kyrgyzstan. His motivation for the attempt is to promote a reading culture in Nigeria.

Hilda Baci's remarkable cooking marathon successfully broke the previous record set in India in 2019. However, the surge in these audacious record-breaking attempts has raised concerns. Guinness World Records has urged Nigerians to exercise caution and prioritise safety. The organisation advises aspiring record-breakers to liaise with them to ensure their efforts are officially recognised.

"Please, enough of the record-a-thons," Guinness World Records stated on social media, as it tries to balance celebration and encouragement with safety and responsibility. As the craze continues to grip the nation, authorities are closely monitoring the situation, hoping that the pursuit of extraordinary records will be tempered with prudence and respect for individuals' well-being.