Cyclone Freddy Looks Dangerous From Space As It Approaches Madagascar

Cyclone Freddy looks dangerous as it is barreling towards the Madagascar coast. The International Space Station has captured tropical cyclone Freddy from above.



Mauritius weather service has flagged that the winds are marching at around 120 kilometres per hour, creating serious concerns for the coastal nation. Mauritius and Madagascar are taking cautionary measures as an approaching Cyclone Freddy is expected to bring heavy rains, floods, and landslides to the island nations.

Storm likely to hit by Tuesday evening

While Mauritius has cancelled flights and has shut down its stock exchange, the emergency response teams in four vulnerable regions in Madagascar are on alert mode. It has been warned that Cyclone Freddy approaching the nations is likely to cause severe damage to the coastal region.



The International Space Station has captured the eye of a tropical cyclone in a video, which is located over the Indian Ocean to the east of Madagascar and is likely to hit the nation by February 21.



Madagascar authorities have said that they were expecting a direct hit by Tuesday evening, between Mahanoro in the east and Manakara in the southeast.



The cyclone has been termed an intense tropical cyclone and a particularly powerful and compact tropical system, generating extreme winds near its center.



The United Nations regional weather observation center in Reunion said, Cyclone Freddy, which formed two weeks ago near Indonesia, was expected to make landfall early next week with the equivalent strength of a formidable category 5 hurricanes.



The mainland African coastal nations of Mozambique and South Africa, alongside Malawi, Zambia, Botswana, and Zimbabwe, were on high alert for heavy rains and thunderstorms in the coming week.



Earlier, in January, tropical storm Cheneso killed 33 people in Madagascar.