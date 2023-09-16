Death Toll Likely To Hit 20,000 In Flood Struck Libya: Derna's Mayor

Floods in Libya have impacted horrendously after a tropical storm unleashed floods down the Wadi Derna. This was followed by a river running from eastern Libya's Green Mountains through the city and into the sea. All this happened after two dams in the country collapsed. The death toll could reach between 18,000 and 20,000, based on how many neighbourhoods were destroyed, said Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi, Derna's mayor, on September 13.

The predictions from the mayor come during an interview with the Saudi broadcaster Al-Arabiya on Wednesday. Entire neighbourhoods have been swept away and around 10,000 people have been reported missing.

The death toll in Libya's coastal city of Derna has reached 11,300 as of September 15, as per the estimates of the Libyan Red Crescent, who have been running search and rescue operations on the ground and are still continuing. Marie el-Drese, secretary-general of the aid group, told The Associated Press that at least 10,100 people are still missing in the Mediterranean city. The officials have warned that the staggering death toll could grow further due to the spread of waterborne diseases. Notably, Libya has witnessed massive floods after two dams collapsed early Monday and sent a wall of water gushing through the city.

Floods in Libya: A catastrophic fate

According to the United Nations, most of the deaths from floods in Libya could have been avoided if early warning and emergency management systems were in place. The statement by the UN agency comes after nearly 5,200 people passed away in Derna after two dams collapsed on Monday.

On fatal Libya floods, UN's World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said, "The emergency management authorities would have been able to carry out the evacuation of the people and we could have avoided most of the human casualties." The statement comes on Thursday while giving an interview to the local reporters in Geneva.

Further, he added that Libya's national meteorological centre did issue warnings for extreme weather 72 hours before the storm hit but it hasn't been clear "whether (the warnings) were effectively disseminated". WMO's regional office said, "Disaster management has indeed broken down in Libya."

Libya floods: Dam collapse questioned

On the disaster hit Libya, the head of the three-member council that acts as the presidency of the Tripoli-based government, Mohamed al-Menfi said that Libya's attorney general would investigate the disaster. He assured that those who have been responsible for the failure of the two dams in Derna would be held to account.

Notably, Omar Al-Mukhtar University in Libya published a report last year which indicated that the Derna area had a high potential for flood risk, and its dams required frequent maintenance. "Dams in Libya are in weak condition and maintenance is not a priority," said Malak Altaeb, an independent consultant and researcher on environmental policy, reported in a local newspaper.

Altaeb added, "If the dams were better maintained, it would have effectively reduced the devastation." Further, he argued that Libya lacked the robust disaster preparedness, early warning systems, evacuation plans and well-maintained infrastructure needed to "mitigate the impact of storms and protect lives".

Libya has remained in a state of unrest and instable since 2011 when a Nato-backed uprising toppled longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi, leaving the country profoundly fractured and lacking a strong central government. At that time, the country of seven million had been divided between those ruled by an internationally recognised government based in the capital, Tripoli, and a separate administration governing the disaster-hit east.