Desmond Tutu: South Africans Line Up To Pay Their Last Respects Ahead Of Low-key Funeral

Hundreds of people gathered outside Cape Town's Saint George's cathedral to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died just a few days ago at the age of 90. After Tutu's death was announced on Sunday, tributes from international leaders poured in, and many in South Africa were deeply saddened by the departure of the anti-apartheid hero.

On Saturday morning, clerics, family members, intimate friends, and dignitaries will attend a requiem liturgy for Tutu, the icon of South Africa's struggle for freedom. However, due to COVID rules, their numbers will be limited. President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy. Tutu was described as a man of exceptional intellect, integrity, and invincibility against apartheid forces by Ramaphosa in a national address earlier this week.

Tutu, the former archbishop of Cape Town, had largely withdrawn from public life in recent years, but he had continued his lifelong struggle for causes he believed in, vehemently supporting LGBT rights, equal access to education, and the assisted suicide movement. Every day at noon, church bells have been rung across South Africa, and flags have been flown at half-mast in honour of the man dubbed the moral compass of his country.

Tutu's ashes to be deposited beneath floor of St George's Cathedral

Tutu, who chose a simple and dignified funeral, would be cremated and his ashes will be deposited beneath the floor of St George's Cathedral behind the pulpit, according to church officials. Mourners have been filing through the cathedral since Thursday morning to pay homage by lightning candles. Many people sat in the pews, praying and reflecting.

Tutu turned the cathedral, which dates back to 1847 and is the oldest Anglican church in southern Africa, into a centre of anti-apartheid activities in the 1980s. When the apartheid administration outlawed political gatherings, Tutu staged meetings in the cathedral, where attendees apparently bowed their heads in prayer while listening to political speeches. It was dubbed the "People's Cathedral" by Nelson Mandela, a close friend of the cleric.

Tutu's career in the church began in 1958, when he resigned from a highly sought-after teaching position in protest of South Africa's discriminatory laws. By the late 1970s, the small clergyman was one of the most well-known leaders of the liberation struggle abroad, and he played a key role in pressing western politicians to confront the moral cost of cold war calculations that led to tacit backing for white minority rule in South Africa.

Tutu has not shied away from criticising the African National Congress party, which has ruled South Africa for the past 27 years, pointing out its shortcomings and suspected corruption. According to church officials, the service will be an Anglican requiem mass led by Michael Nuttall, the retired bishop of Natal who was known as Tutu's number two. Tutu's body will remain alone in the cathedral after the viewing on Friday, a location that he cherished, according to a statement from Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: AP)