DR Congo Pro-Kabila Prime Minister Loses No-confidence Vote In Parliament

The Democratic Republic of Congo lawmakers on Wednesday voted for the no-confidence motion to remove incumbent Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba. This comes after months of effort from President Felix Tshisekedi to take away power from loyalists of his predecessor Joseph Kabila. The National Assembly on January 27 approved the no-confidence motion by 367 to seven votes, giving Tshisekedi an opportunity to place his own men at key government positions.

As per the constitution of the central African nation's constitution, Prime Minister Ilunkamba will have to resign from his post within 24 hours of the no-confidence vote. However, Ilunkamba has reportedly refused to step down as Prime Minister. Ilunkamba was appointed Prime Minister of DR Congo in May 2019 after months of power struggle between Tshisekedi and allies of Joseph Kabila, who control the majority in the National Assembly.

According to reports, Ilunkamba met Kabila on Monday to discuss the ongoing political crisis in Kinshasa, following which he issued a statement calling the then-impending vote a "notorious" attempt to overthrow his government. The Wednesday's vote came weeks after Tshisekedi ended the coalition with Kabila allies, which had resulted in a physical altercation between MPs of both sides in the National Assembly.

2018 elections

Tshisekedi had won the 2018 general election, defeating Kabila, who had ruled DR Congo for 18 years after taking over from his father. Tshisekedi won the election on promises largely based on fighting corruption, of which the previous government had been blamed for over the course of its tenure. When results came out in favour of Tshisekedi, Kabila stepped down in a peaceful transition, which was the country's first since it gained independence in the 1960s.

After the elections, Tshisekedi had to form a coalition with Kabila loyalists as he did not gain an outright majority of his own. Before breaking away from the coalition, Tshisekedi blamed Kabila allies of obstructing him from fulfilling his poll promises. Tshisekedi has announced a new coalition of "sacred union", which will have 20 parties and likely the much-needed majority for his government to function smoothly.

(Image Credit: Twitter/IlunkambaS)