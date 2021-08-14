'Ecological Catastrophe': Hippos Die As DR Congo River Contaminated With ‘toxic’ Waste

The growing water pollution in many developing countries has threatened the aquatic environment as mass wildlife mortality has been taking place in various rivers and lakes. The latest reports from the Democratic Republic of Congo stated that a number of Hippopotami commonly knows as hippos, were killed as toxic substances have totally contaminated the Congo river. The local officials in the Kasai region have confirmed the dead bodies of hippos and fishes in the river. The Kasai joins the Congo River which is the second-longest African river after the Nile. Terming the situation as an "ecological catastrophe," the country's finance minister, Eve Bazaiba stated that the river has been contaminated with toxic substance spill by an Angolan factory specialising in industrial diamond mining.

Plastic and other waste also contaminating Congo River

Polluted tributaries are feeding into the Kasai river in the western part of the central African country. However, a team of environment ministry experts has been sent to the area to collect samples of river water as the exact nature of the toxic substances polluting the waterways has not been ascertained yet. According to some reports, water pollution in the Congo River ranges from chemical contamination to plastic and other waste. The Democratic Republic of Congo also lacks basic hygiene and sanitation practices that make their water undrinkable and result in a number of waterborne diseases. The research done by the US Department of Agriculture suggested that people that live around the Congo River could work together to reduce the waste being dumped into the river and surrounding streams. They could also find a way to stop the water outlets from factories and public places from being spilt into the river.

'Congo Basin has great economic value'

The research also found that the Congo Basin has great economic value in its fisheries, use for transportation and enormous water amounts but these values are all negatively affecting the people that live in the basin, mainly because of contamination of the river. However, Solar-powered filtration systems have also been installed in the Republic of Congo to purify water in an effort to reduce water pollution in the country. Also, the Transborder Water Management project is meant to effectively manage water for Angola, Gabon, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic to make developments in the region.

Image Credits: Unsplash