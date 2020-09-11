Egypt: 13 Sealed Wooden Coffins Dating Back 2,500 Years Unearthed In Saqqara Desert

Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on September 8 announced that at least 13 ancient coffins made of wood, completely intact, have been found in the necropolis of Saqqara, a large dessert burial ground in what was once known as the city of Memphis. As per the report issued by Science Alert, this latest discovery is important because the sarcophagi have remained intact for millions of years. These wooden coffins were located in a shaft 11 metres below the ground level. The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities also posted a video of the newly found coffins on Twitter. The video, at the end, urges the viewers to "stay tuned".

شعور لا يقارن كلما تشهد كشف اثري جديد،

انتظروا الاعلان عن كشف اثري جديد بسقارة، شكرا لزملائي بالوزارة.

An indescribable feeling when you witness a new archeological discovery.

Stay tuned for the announcement of a new discovery in Saqqara

Thank you to my colleagues in the ministry pic.twitter.com/RpgK6TmREo — Khaled El-Enany (@KhaledElEnany6) September 6, 2020

These wooden coffins were discovered by the archaeologists in an 11 metre-deep shaft, stacked together. Some of the colours painted on the coffins are still visible. Due to this, the archaeologists say that the coffins with their contents sealed off from the world must-have remained this way since their initial burial. The government of Egypt posted a second promotional video of the latest findings on Twitter. The video features beautiful landscape shots and a close look into the shaft.

لقطة أخرى حصرية من موقع الكشف الأثري الجديد بسقارة، الدكتور زاهي حواس داخل بئر عمقه ١١ متر ليرى هذا الكشف الكبير، انتظروا الكشف قريبا جدا.

Another sneak peak with Dr Zahy Hawas inside the 11 meter shaft admiring the new discovery. Stay tuned for the new discovery in Saqqara soon pic.twitter.com/DwT3mjZqVw — Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities (@TourismandAntiq) September 10, 2020

Saqqara is a site where ancient Egyptians buried their death for 3,000 years and this is why it has long been a site of high archaeological interest. In the past, many tombs of high-ranking nobility have also been discovered there along with grave goods, mummified animals and other antiques. The recently discovered coffins exhibit simple burials which reveal a lot about the middle working classes of long ago.

Eygpt now open for tourists

With all hygiene safety regulations implemented, Egypt’s museums and archeological sites are ready to welcome cultural tourism starting September 1st.

Delve into history and enjoy the Same Great Feelings! pic.twitter.com/ucAdD63sCk — Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities (@TourismandAntiq) August 31, 2020

Eygpt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on September 1 announced that the country is ready to welcome the tourists to visit its museums and archaeological sites. As per the reports of the World Health Organisation (WHO), 100,403 positive COVID-19 cases and 5,577 deaths have been reported so far. Looking at WHO's COVID-19 statistics, the case count in Eygpt is very low as compared to other countries across the globe.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities also said that proper protective measures have been taken to ensure the safety and hygiene of the travellers. Immediately after Eygpt opened the doors for the tourists its Karnak Temple welcomes the tourists on September 1.

