Egypt: 13-storey High-rise Building Collapses, Several Feared Trapped In Rubble

A 13-story apartment building collapsed in Sidi Bishr district, in Egypt’s Alexandria on Monday, leaving several people trapped under the rubble. The building which was left in complete shambles used to house holidaymakers during the summers, Daily News Egypt reported. While the authorities reached the location immediately for the rescue operation, it is still not clear how many people are missing or injured due to the incident.

The rescue team that has reported at the site is working to remove the rubble and search for survivors who are possibly trapped under the rubble. The initial police report following the incident determined that the collapse was caused by a “vertical split” in the building’s structure, Daily News Egypt reported. The Hospital in Montazah district and neighbouring areas have been alerted to prepare for the arrival of any victims.

High-rise building collapsed in #Alexandria, #Egypt



Previously, the cause of the collapse was serious structural defects. #People remain under the rubble, now they are trying to free them. No casualties or deaths have yet been reported. pic.twitter.com/N7WwGrWAsS — Breaking news Ukraine, the world.Stop war (@Andreynowar) June 26, 2023

The top floor removed before the collapse

The area's governor informed the local reporters that the top floors have been removed before the collapse on Monday. The decision to remove the floor came after several residents expressed concerns about its stability. Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told the media that they heard an explosion before the building collapsed. The authorities made it clear that the whole matter will be thoroughly investigated. Video of the whole ordeal also circulated on social media, in which the building can be seen in complete shambles.

This is a developing story