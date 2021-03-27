Egypt: Attempt To Refloat Megaship Blocking The Suez Canal Fails

An attempt to refloat the stranded massive ship at the Suez Canal has failed. According to the reports by The Sun, Bernhard Schulte Ship management said that the Dutch rescue team had confirmed that two additional tugs will arrive on March 28 to assist in refloating the ship. One salvage expert said that the refloating MV Ever Given could take days. Also, the expert warned of possible structural problems on the vessel.

All that you need to know about MV Ever Given

It has been two days since a huge container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal, blocking a water route through which roughly 12 per cent of the global trade passes. This resulted in a maritime traffic of more than 200 vessels outside the Suez Canal. Some vessels also changed the course. Shipping losses have piled up as massive Panama-flagged cargo ships weighing 200,000 tons become wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal and blocked all the traffic in one of the world’s busiest and vital waterways. The artificial canal connects the Mediterranean to the Red Sea providing the shortest sea link between Asia and Europe.

The Suez Canal was originally engineered to handle much smaller vessels than the beached vessel, Ever Given which is one of the world’s largest container ship. As per the New York Times report, the 200,000-tonne ship is about the length of the Empire State Building. But, the channels of the waterway have been widened and deepened several times.

However, poor visibility and high winds made Ever Given’s piled up containers act like sails and are reportedly believed to have pushed the massive ship off the course, eventually leading to its grounding on March 23. The ship ran aground and became lodged sideways across the waterway on March 25 morning leaving other ships trapped on either side. It was not immediately clear what caused the giant container ship to become wedged on Tuesday morning but a global shipping and logistics company GAC reportedly said that the ship had experienced a blackout.

