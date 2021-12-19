Egypt Digitalizes Archeological Sites With Electronic Tickets And Gates; Read

In a massive boost to its digitalization process, Egypt has commenced using electronic ticketing systems and gates at most of its archaeological sites. While there have been 13 gates installed in the Pyramid area, the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities is pushing towards the completion of electronic entry systems at all archaeological in the country. In addendum, the integrated system for entry is also being used at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, and Salah Eddin Citadel in Cairo. Other sites including those in Karnak and Luxor are still operating with early stages of the system.

Speaking to Egypt Independent, Ashraf Mohy, Director of the Antiquities of the Pyramids Area, pointed out that 13 modern electronic gates have been installed and operated at the entrances to the pyramids area. He further revealed that since the beginning of October, authorities have been replaced the traditional paper-based tickets in favour of an electronic ticketing system. It is worth mentioning that the Arab Republic of Egypt has 7 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and scores of other sites of historical and cultural significance.

Efforts to entice tourists

Egypt has been making efforts to entice tourists, who have been kept away due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Twenty-two ancient royal mummies were assembled from Cairo's Egyptian Museum to the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation in April. According to the Guardian, Egypt's tourism revenues fell from $13 billion in 2019 to around $4 billion in 2020.

The country has not reported any case of Omicron strain as of now. Since reporting its first case last year, the Arab Republic has registered 370,819 cases with over 21,155 deaths, according to the latest tally by World Health Organisation (WHO). In its most recent development, authorities have changed travel rules as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The regulations are particularly stringent for 7 African countries namely South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, and Eswatini.

(Image: Pixabay)