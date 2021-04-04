Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan Resume Talks To Resolve Years-long Dispute Over Nile Dam

To resolve the years-long dispute over a giant dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile River’s main tributary, Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan began their round of talks on Saturday, April 4. In a statement, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said that Cairo wants the negotiations to eventually lead to a legally binding agreement over the operation. The three-day talks are taking place in Kinshasa, which is the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the current chair of the African Union. The AU is mediating the negotiations between the three countries.

A Sudanese diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity. Sudan said it would take part in the Kinshasa round with the aim of agreeing on a “negotiating approach”. Ethiopia has rejected the proposal, saying it “believes in resolving African problems by Africans”.

All that you need to know

This comes after an Ethiopian official said that his government opposes calls by Sudan for outside mediators including the US in the ongoing dispute over the country’s construction of a hydroelectric dam on the Nile River. While speaking to reporters, spokesman for Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dina Mufti, said that the country is generally opposed to mediation by outside parties even though the African Union is welcome to help. He said that the tripartite talks between Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam should be concluded between the three countries, not through mediators.

Mufti’s comments came after it was reported that Sudan had formally requested mediation by the EU, the US and the African Union to resolve the dispute after the visit of Sudan’s PM to Cairo last week. It is worth noting that despite negotiations, Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia have failed to reach a deal over how to share the Nile’s water. Previous talks with a variety of mediators, including the Trump administration, have also failed to produce a resolution.

The $4.6 billion dam will be Africa’s largest. According to the government, it is expected to reach full power generating capacity in 2023. Ethiopia insists that the dam is a crucial development that will help pull millions of its citizens out of poverty and become a major power exporter. Egypt, on the other hand, has asserted that the dam poses an existential threat. Sudan has also voiced concern over its access to the Nile’s water.

(Image Credits: AP)