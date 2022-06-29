The iconic houseboats which have been floating aside the banks of the Nile River holds historical significance as it has been housing hundreds of families who have 'docked their houses' at the riverside for years now. However, the aforesaid families are confronting an unprecedented crisis of being turned into nomads as the Egyptian government has ordered them to either vacate the premises or pay tax-- which is reportedly 20-fold higher than the current tariff. According to a report by ABC News, the Nile houseboats are rooted in Cairo's history. Many of them date back to the early 20th century and hold significant historic value in the cultural evolution of the region. While speaking to the Australian Broadcaster, an 88-year-old, Ekhlas Helmy, stated that she has spent decades on her boat-turned-house. She turned emotional while narrating her memories enshrined with the boathouse that has been docked for decades at the riverside.

The octagenarian, who claimed of facing mobility issues, was ordered to evacuate the place like other houseboat owners of her locality. She claimed that the administration has not given them ample time to even think of relocating to other areas. She alleged that the government sent them notices citing failure to pay license fees as the reason for such orders. "How can we simply wipe out our history? I was born in the Nile and I lived my entire life here," an emotional Helmy told ABC News.

"When I married, I moved with my husband to an apartment in Zamalek. But when he died, I sold it and returned to my houseboat 30 years ago. I couldn't live on my own in Zamalek. In the houseboat, there are people around you. There is warmth," she added addressing the concerns of other people staying in the area.

Their fate had already been decided in 2020, says encroachment officer

On the other hand, the Egypt administration argued that the houseboats are dilapidated and induce pollution in the region. It is alleged that the houseboat owners are currently running commercial buildings, such as restaurants and cafes, that harm the river.

Reacting to the hear-wrenching stories of people living in the area, the head of the General Administration for Nile Protection in Greater Cairo, Ayman Nour, told ABC News that the government had already decided the "fate" of the houseboat owners in 2020. He said the government had already decided to ban the registration of any residential houseboats more than two years ago.

"If owners would like to stay put, they will have to turn their licenses into commercial ones, and has to pay higher fees," he added.

