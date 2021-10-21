In a shocking incident, a thief on a motorcycle snatched a journalist's phone from his hand during a live broadcast in Egypt. The journalist named Mahmoud Ragheb, who works for the news channel Youm7, was filming a Facebook live stream from the streets of Cairo showing the aftermath of an earthquake when a man riding on a motorbike snatched away the phone. Interestingly, the man was unaware of the Facebook live stream, and after snatching the device, he fled speedily from the scene, casually smoking a cigarette. But within a few seconds, his notoriety was known by many as more than 20,000 people were watching livestream during that time.

The thief who later got arrested along with his motorbike didn't know that he was filming his own face on Facebook live. Soon, the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, and footage of his faces was widely circulated on the internet. According to The Guardian report, the thief was arrested just hours later at his home and was taken to Qalyub police station where he admitted his crime.

#اليوم_السابع

مراسل اليوم السابع كان طالع لايف يتكلم عن الزلازل التليفون اتسرق منه والواد اللي سرقه كمل اللايف 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZAyHXN53z6 — Yasmin Mahmoud (@M49828376Yasmin) October 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the country's Interior Ministry officers stated that they used "modern technology" to identify the person from the live broadcast, reported Youm7. Ever since the thief snatched away the mobile recording of the entire incident, the video has started surfacing on social media sites. In the last 24 hours, the video has received over 6.2 million views and 45,000 comments.

الداخلية تنجح فى القبض على المتهم بسرقة هاتف صحفى اليوم السابع.. الوزارة توضح: عاطل مقيم فى قليوب.. واعترف بارتكاب الواقعة وأرشد عن مكان التليفون المحمول.. واليوم السابع تشكر أجهزة الأمن لسرعة ضبط المتهمhttps://t.co/Ye2ihCqAiJ pic.twitter.com/m2M3CWNOX5 — اليوم السابع (@youm7) October 19, 2021

The incident took place on a bridge in Egypt's fourth-largest city, Shubra Al-Khaimah. After watching the face of the thief on live stream, viewers were quick enough to express their views on the incident. One user wrote, "died from laughter", while a second person wrote, "the whole world is watching you". Meanwhile, Egypt's Interior Ministry said that the man was "jobless" and that he sold the stolen mobile to a trader in exchange for some cash, reported The Guardian.

Image: Shutterstock