Egypt, Sudan And Ethopia Hold Talks To Resolve Years-long Dispute Over Nile Dam

Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia failed to agree on a decision in the latest round of African Union-led talks. The three countries have held talks to resolve their years-long dispute over a controversial dam. The dam is being built by Ethiopia on the Blue Nile River.

Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia talks fail

The foreign minister and irrigation ministers of three nations met in Kinshasa, the capital of Congo. Three countries have held talks to negotiate on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam. There has been no breakthrough in the meeting after Ethiopia rejected a Sudanese proposal that was backed by Egypt.

The Sudanese want to include international mediators in the talks. Ethiopia’s foreign minister, Demeke Mekonnen in a brief statement posted on Facebook said that his country appreciates the AU’s efforts to resume the AU-led process “to reach a positive outcome". He said that Ethiopia cannot agree to stop the utilization of the Nile.

The years-long dispute over the dam being built by Ethiopia on the Nile’s main tributary centres on the speed at which a planned reservoir is filled behind the dam. Another point of dispute is how the dispute. three countries would agree on a decision during future disputes. England and Sudan agree on legal binding over dam's filling but Ethiopia wants to follow guidelines.

To resolve the years-long dispute over a giant dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile River’s main tributary, Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan began their round of talks on Saturday, April 4. In a statement, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said that Cairo wants the negotiations to eventually lead to a legally binding agreement over the operation. The three-day talks were taking place in Kinshasa, which is the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the current chair of the African Union. The AU is mediating the negotiations between the three countries.

