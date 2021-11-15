Egypt To Start Clinical Trials For Domestically Produced Coronavirus Vaccine COVIVAX

In a major move, Egypt has announced that it will soon start the clinical trials for a domestically developed COVID vaccine. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the country’s acting health minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said that trials for COVIVAX would start with tens of people but will eventually include thousands of volunteers. It is imperative to note that the vaccine is already approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a developing formula.

According to a report by ABC News, the vaccine works by including proteins from the original SARS-CoV-2 to evoke an immune response by the body. Notably, Egyptian authorities have already completed early testing of the shots. The vaccine has been developed by Egypt’s National Research Centre.

Experts have deemed COVIVAX to be a harbinger of the country’s reliance on locally developed and produced coronavirus vaccines. At present, a total of seven vaccines have been approved by Egyptian regulators. With over 343,961 cases and 19,499 deaths, the North African country has immunised a total of 44% of its total population.

Egypt wants to turn into a regional pharmaceutical powerhouse

A new 'medicine city' in Cairo aims to turn Egypt into a regional pharmaceutical powerhouse by supplying high-quality products to local and regional markets. Speaking to Xinhua news agency, Amre Mamdouh, chairman and CEO of Gypto Pharma, also known as medicine city, said that a strategic road map is being put up to construct a regional pharmaceutical hub of excellence for multinational corporations, with export as a key milestone.

According to Mamdouh, the current phase comprises 1,20,000 square metres and contains facilities for conventional medicine production, administration, industrial services, and networks. The future phase, which comprises factories producing biosimilars, oncology pharmaceuticals, Beta-Lactam antibiotics, hormone therapies, and vaccines, spans 60,000 square metres. A factory for solid preparations production lines for tablets, capsules, sachets, effervescent, and powder formulations are among the traditional medicine-related facilities.

He further informed that achieving medical security, attracting foreign enterprises, and localising the pharmaceutical industry are among the main objectives. The medical city, which opened in April and is located in Qalyubia province, north of Cairo, has an area of 1,80,000 square metres. It has modern pharmaceutical production technologies and processes in order to attract major multinational pharmaceutical businesses.

Image: AP