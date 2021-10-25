Egypt's 'Medicine City' Intends To Turn Country Into Regional Pharmaceutical Powerhouse

A new 'medicine city' in Cairo aims to turn Egypt into a regional pharmaceutical powerhouse by supplying high-quality products to local and regional markets. Speaking to Xinhua news agency, Amre Mamdouh, chairman and CEO of Gypto Pharma, also known as medicine city, said that a strategic road map is being put up to construct a regional pharmaceutical hub of excellence for multinational corporations, with export as a key milestone.

He further informed that achieving medical security, attracting foreign enterprises, and localising the pharmaceutical industry are among the main objectives. The medical city, which opened in April and is located in Qalyubia province, north of Cairo, has an area of 1,80,000 square metres. It has modern pharmaceutical production technologies and processes in order to attract major multinational pharmaceutical businesses.

Egypt's new pharmaceutical hub

According to Mamdouh, the current phase comprises 1,20,000 square metres and contains facilities for conventional medicine production, administration, industrial services, and networks. The future phase, which comprises factories producing biosimilars, oncology pharmaceuticals, Beta-Lactam antibiotics, hormone therapies, and vaccines, spans 60,000 square metres. A factory for solid preparations production lines for tablets, capsules, sachets, effervescent, and powder formulations are among the traditional medicine-related facilities.

A factory for semi-solid preparation is also available, with lines for ointments, creams, suppositories, and gelatin capsules. A facility for liquid preparations, which includes production lines for syrups and oral drops, is also located on the premises. In addition, a sterile preparations factory also exists, with production lines for ophthalmic drops, dental anaesthetics, ampoules, and intravenous fluids, reported the news agency.

'The medicine city intends to empower Egyptian citizens': Mamdouh

Mamdouh stated that the company's objective is to ethically penetrate the local and worldwide markets while producing high-quality pharmaceuticals. The chairman stated that the medicine city is also intended to empower Egyptian citizens and those in the surrounding regions with healthcare requirements, emphasising that the company is devoted to high ethical standards and is a provider of high-quality, low-cost pharmaceuticals. "We are also devoted to maximising resource efficiency to ensure effective medicine with zero environmental impact," Mamdouh stated, adding that the company is also looking forward to partnering with China in the future phase of the project, reported Xinhua.

Image: Pixabay/Representative