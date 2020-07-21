Egypt To Extend 'State Of Emergency' For 3 Months From July 27

Egypt’s Parliament once again approved a three-month extension to a state of emergency in Egypt. A state of emergency was first declared in Egypt in April 2017 and from then on has been continuously extended by the Egyptian parliament. The three-month extension begins on July 27.

According to reports, the general committee of the House of Representatives in its statements said that "The decision has been taken to face the ongoing dangerous health and security conditions in the country,". The emergency powers allow the armed forces and police in Egypt to fight terrorism and tackle terror financing, maintain security nationwide and protect the lives and property of citizens.

As per the Egyptian constitution, any presidential decision to extend the duration of the emergency must be approved by the country’s parliament. The emergency was first declared back in April 2017 by President Sisi after a twin-bombing that occurred in two churches in the northern provinces of Gharbiya and Alexandria that killed at least 47 and wounded over 120 others.

Even since then the parliament had agreed to extend it every time because Egypt has been facing a wave of anti-security terror activities that have claimed the lives of hundreds of security forces personnel since the mass protests-backed military ouster of former President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. According to reports, Egypt’s counter-terror operations that aim at uprooting terrorism have also managed to neutralize at least 1,000 terrorists since February 2018.

