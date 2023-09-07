Egypt’s President Al-Sisi Says Country Need To Slow Birth Rate 'to Avoid Catastrophe'

Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday expressed concerns about the country's exploding population, saying that there's a need to "slow down" the birth rate in order to avoid a catastrophe. Al-Sisi said that Egypt has to lower its annual births to 400,000, from the recent rate of about 2 million, in an effort to preserve jobs and provide efficient social services to all the citizens.

'Having children in Egypt is not absolute freedom': Al Sisi

The Egyptian President, while speaking at the first Global Congress on Population, Health and Development (PHDC 2023), said that having children in Egypt is not absolute freedom. He negated the remarks made by Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt’s health and population minister. Al-Sisi said that the birth rate must be controlled and regulated to avoid causing a socio-economic “disaster." The forum is being hosted in the New Administrative Capital from 5-8 September. Gaffar, meanwhile, noted that the state cannot impose a limit on how many children a family can have as it is a matter of freedom.

“The number of children [per family] is a freedom and the state cannot interfere in the individuals’ freedoms,” Abdel-Ghaffar said, adding that the family planning was a responsibility for individuals and they had to ensure a healthy and happy family.

While debating on the population growth in Egypt, the country's Health and Development Minister stressed that the demographics are the key issue that needs immediate focus. Since 2000, Egypt's population has significantly spiked by 40 million and has hit 105 million. In 2022, as many as 2.193 million babies were born in Egypt, up by 0.4 percent compared with 2021. The Egyptian President noted that “some people are unaware of the seriousness of the [population] challenge, and society and the Egyptian state are paying the price."

“If the population was not that large during that period, people would not have felt the lack of good health [services], good education and good employment,” said Al-Sisi.

Al-Sisi emulated the example of China, saying that it has succeeded in controlling population growth through its one-child policy between 1979 and 2015. He insisted that Egypt must focus on maintaining its annual population growth at 400,000 in the next 20 years. EGP 10 trillion to develop infrastructure.